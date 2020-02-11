Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) Holdings Decreased by Community Bank N.A.

Community Bank N.A. decreased its holdings in shares of Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) by 14.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $58,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ETN. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in Eaton by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 193,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,348,000 after purchasing an additional 7,122 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Eaton by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 790,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,882,000 after purchasing an additional 13,212 shares during the last quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Eaton by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,866 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,060,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Eaton by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 85,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,178,000 after purchasing an additional 9,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Eaton by 68.2% during the fourth quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 32,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,116,000 after purchasing an additional 13,341 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

Eaton stock opened at $102.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.15 billion, a PE ratio of 17.95, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.42. Eaton Co. PLC has a 52 week low of $74.29 and a 52 week high of $103.50.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.37 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 10.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Eaton Co. PLC will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current year.

ETN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays raised Eaton from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $97.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank raised Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $102.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Eaton from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Vertical Research raised Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, HSBC cut Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $99.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.56.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

