CEL-SCI Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM) Shares Bought by Community Bank N.A.

Community Bank N.A. raised its position in CEL-SCI Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM) by 150.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in CEL-SCI were worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of CEL-SCI by 235.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,813,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,199,000 after buying an additional 1,272,955 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of CEL-SCI by 35.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,332,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,165,000 after buying an additional 346,999 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in shares of CEL-SCI by 2.1% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 528,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,725,000 after buying an additional 10,920 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of CEL-SCI by 21.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 525,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,697,000 after buying an additional 91,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of CEL-SCI by 18.7% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 165,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after buying an additional 26,036 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on CEL-SCI in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company.

In other CEL-SCI news, CEO Geert R. Kersten bought 6,631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.78 per share, for a total transaction of $51,589.18. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,114,538 shares in the company, valued at $8,671,105.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link

Shares of CEL-SCI stock opened at $14.55 on Tuesday. CEL-SCI Co. has a one year low of $2.37 and a one year high of $15.42.

CEL-SCI (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.01).

CEL-SCI Company Profile

CEL-SCI Corporation engages in the research and development of immunotherapy for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company's lead investigational immunotherapy is Multikine, which is under phase III clinical trial for the treatment of primary head and neck cancer. Its Ligand Epitope Antigen Presentation System, a pre-clinical patented T-cell modulation process that stimulates the human immune system to fight bacterial, viral, and parasitic infections, as well as autoimmune diseases, allergies, transplantation rejections, and cancer.

