Confluence Wealth Management LLC Has $1.17 Million Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Confluence Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,649 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Confluence Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new position in Intel during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 1,636.1% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 625 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the period. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Clear Investment Research LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 6,500.0% in the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 726 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 60.3% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 872 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. 66.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on INTC shares. Cowen increased their price target on Intel from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. BidaskClub downgraded Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target (up previously from $64.00) on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $40.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.48.

INTC opened at $66.39 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $42.86 and a 12 month high of $69.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.98. The stock has a market cap of $282.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.86.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.27. Intel had a net margin of 29.25% and a return on equity of 29.01%. The business had revenue of $20.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. This is a boost from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.10%.

Intel declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, October 24th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the chip maker to reacquire up to 8.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director James J. Goetz bought 86,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $58.24 per share, for a total transaction of $5,037,760.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 137,720 shares in the company, valued at $8,020,812.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Alyssa Henry bought 15,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $67.34 per share, with a total value of $1,037,036.00. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 188,120 shares of company stock valued at $11,086,765 and sold 82,146 shares valued at $4,611,285. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

