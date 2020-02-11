Corient Capital Partners LLC Buys 6,924 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 123,962 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,924 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems makes up 0.8% of Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $5,945,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CSCO. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 30,517,061 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,507,848,000 after purchasing an additional 839,300 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,589,214 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,066,724,000 after purchasing an additional 2,496,113 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 17,887,544 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $851,626,000 after purchasing an additional 288,013 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 155.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 17,446,107 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $862,012,000 after purchasing an additional 10,621,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 15,745,642 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $777,992,000 after purchasing an additional 1,836,457 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSCO stock opened at $48.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $47.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $203.50 billion, a PE ratio of 16.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.23. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.40 and a 12-month high of $58.26.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.15% and a return on equity of 35.01%. The company had revenue of $13.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 49.12%.

In other news, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 39,343 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.88, for a total value of $1,765,713.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 137,634 shares in the company, valued at $6,177,013.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 208,084 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.83, for a total transaction of $9,328,405.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 388,864 shares of company stock valued at $17,474,321. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CSCO. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $48.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Citigroup downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $56.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Cisco Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.78.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

