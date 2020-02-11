Corient Capital Partners LLC Buys 20,425 Shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) by 83.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,001 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,425 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Family Legacy Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 219,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,432,000 after purchasing an additional 48,591 shares during the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 106.8% in the fourth quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 288,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,800,000 after purchasing an additional 149,223 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 691,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,871,000 after purchasing an additional 74,450 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $897,000 after purchasing an additional 6,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 53.4% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 185,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,662,000 after purchasing an additional 64,442 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF alerts:

Shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF stock opened at $20.40 on Tuesday. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 1 year low of $18.70 and a 1 year high of $20.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.88.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.0768 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 22nd.

Read More: What is a stock split?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.