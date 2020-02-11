HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Shares Sold by Corient Capital Partners LLC

Corient Capital Partners LLC trimmed its stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 35.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,846 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 23,278 shares during the quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of HP by 115.2% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,912 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,559 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in HP during the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Clean Yield Group boosted its position in HP by 255.6% during the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 3,200 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in HP during the third quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, American National Bank boosted its position in HP by 263.8% during the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 3,744 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,715 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.07% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Christoph Schell sold 42,804 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.99, for a total transaction of $855,651.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 144,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,892,233.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:HPQ opened at $21.90 on Tuesday. HP Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.93 and a fifty-two week high of $24.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.74, a P/E/G ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.40.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The computer maker reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. HP had a negative return on equity of 241.43% and a net margin of 5.36%. The company had revenue of $15.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.1762 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 10th. This is a boost from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. HP’s payout ratio is currently 31.25%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HPQ. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on HP from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Evercore ISI raised HP from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of HP in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.56.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

