Corient Capital Partners LLC Has $874,000 Holdings in Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,801 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 74 shares during the quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 62.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Mechanics Bank Trust Department bought a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. 72.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Charter Communications stock opened at $530.34 on Tuesday. Charter Communications Inc has a 52 week low of $335.22 and a 52 week high of $537.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.02, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $502.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $450.19.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $3.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.78. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 4.07% and a net margin of 3.64%. The business had revenue of $11.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. Charter Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Charter Communications Inc will post 13.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Lance Conn sold 1,000 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,552 shares in the company, valued at $2,776,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Craig A. Jacobson sold 940 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $529.64, for a total transaction of $497,861.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,737,590.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,068 shares of company stock valued at $13,650,907. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CHTR. Pivotal Research raised their price objective on Charter Communications from $500.00 to $600.00 in a report on Friday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Charter Communications from $440.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays restated a “sell” rating and issued a $338.00 price objective on shares of Charter Communications in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $615.00 price objective (up previously from $550.00) on shares of Charter Communications in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Charter Communications from $495.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Charter Communications has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $517.27.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

