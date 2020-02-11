Corient Capital Partners LLC Acquires 5,823 Shares of Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV)

Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV) by 104.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,409 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,823 shares during the quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Fortive were worth $872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Fortive during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Atlantic Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortive in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortive in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortive in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, CNB Bank raised its stake in shares of Fortive by 71.3% in the fourth quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,076 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortive alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FTV. Wolfe Research raised shares of Fortive from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Fortive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $70.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Citigroup raised shares of Fortive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $76.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Fortive in a research note on Friday, November 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Fortive from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.85.

In related news, SVP Martin Gafinowitz sold 18,543 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.41, for a total value of $1,342,698.63. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 101,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,325,647.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

FTV stock opened at $79.34 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.54 billion, a PE ratio of 22.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.22. Fortive Corp has a 12 month low of $63.51 and a 12 month high of $89.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $77.17 and its 200 day moving average is $72.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The technology company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 17.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fortive Corp will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.05%.

Fortive Profile

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and software, data analytics, and services for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications.

See Also: Profit Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.