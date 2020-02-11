Corient Capital Partners LLC Reduces Stock Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Corient Capital Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 16.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,433 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 272 shares during the quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $847,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the third quarter worth about $127,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 5.5% during the third quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 11,719 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,327,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the period. PFG Advisors increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 5.1% during the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 1,489 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Cim LLC increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 1.8% during the third quarter. Cim LLC now owns 20,051 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $10,826,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. Finally, Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 5.0% during the third quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 1,441 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $665.00 price target (up from $575.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $590.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Friday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $619.62.

In related news, EVP Curet Myriam sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $562.30, for a total transaction of $1,686,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,816 shares in the company, valued at $2,145,736.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, COO Salvatore Brogna sold 12,368 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $580.81, for a total transaction of $7,183,458.08. Insiders have sold 26,894 shares of company stock worth $15,409,364 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

ISRG stock opened at $584.93 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $589.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $551.71. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $455.15 and a fifty-two week high of $616.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.17, a PEG ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.10.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $3.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.10. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 30.80% and a return on equity of 18.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.96 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. Its da Vinci Surgical System transforms the surgeon's natural hand movements outside the body into corresponding micro-movements inside the patient's body. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

