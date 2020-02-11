Corient Capital Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 8,727 Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Corient Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $818,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SWS Partners boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. SWS Partners now owns 36,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,378,000 after purchasing an additional 2,835 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 146.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 139,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,048,000 after acquiring an additional 82,641 shares during the last quarter. Ballast Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 83,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,455 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 107,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,973,000 after acquiring an additional 3,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thomasville National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth $200,000.

NYSEARCA VYM opened at $94.00 on Tuesday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $82.45 and a 52-week high of $94.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $93.51 and a 200-day moving average of $90.13.

