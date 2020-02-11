Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) Shares Sold by Corient Capital Partners LLC

Corient Capital Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 49.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,716 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,637 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Biogen by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,550 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,693 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Biogen by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 756,103 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $176,036,000 after acquiring an additional 109,336 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Biogen by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 543 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA lifted its stake in Biogen by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 5,479 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after acquiring an additional 1,519 shares during the period. Finally, Broadleaf Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Biogen during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,893,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Biogen alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on BIIB. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Biogen in a research note on Friday, December 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Biogen from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Biogen from $337.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Biogen from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $316.69.

Shares of NASDAQ BIIB opened at $338.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $58.96 billion, a PE ratio of 10.07, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $294.89 and a 200 day moving average of $265.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.72. Biogen Inc has a one year low of $215.77 and a one year high of $374.99.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The biotechnology company reported $8.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.02 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 40.96% and a return on equity of 46.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.99 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Biogen Inc will post 32.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Biogen announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Saturday, December 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the biotechnology company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Brian S. Posner sold 1,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.35, for a total value of $308,429.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,044,988.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Biogen

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

See Also: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB).

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.