Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.41 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) will announce sales of $2.41 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Mohawk Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.31 billion to $2.47 billion. Mohawk Industries reported sales of $2.45 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 1.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mohawk Industries will report full year sales of $9.95 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $9.86 billion to $10.01 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $10.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.81 billion to $10.20 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Mohawk Industries.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Cfra raised shares of Mohawk Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Mohawk Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Mohawk Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.43.

MHK stock opened at $127.30 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $134.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $130.49. The company has a market capitalization of $9.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.33, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.36. Mohawk Industries has a 52-week low of $108.93 and a 52-week high of $156.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.52.

In related news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 7,000 shares of Mohawk Industries stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.94, for a total transaction of $972,580.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 18.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MHK. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Mohawk Industries by 172.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,252,000 after buying an additional 111,552 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 2.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,292,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,943,000 after purchasing an additional 82,737 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Mohawk Industries in the second quarter worth $214,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Mohawk Industries in the third quarter worth $124,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 8.5% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. 79.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mohawk Industries Company Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

