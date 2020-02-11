Corient Capital Partners LLC Buys 1,574 Shares of Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS)

Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) by 28.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,084 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,574 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Alliance Data Systems were worth $795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 40.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,803 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,892,000 after purchasing an additional 4,276 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in Alliance Data Systems by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 19,926 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,553,000 after acquiring an additional 5,297 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC lifted its position in Alliance Data Systems by 43.8% in the 4th quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 5,032 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 1,533 shares in the last quarter. Raging Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Alliance Data Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $12,022,000. Finally, Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new position in Alliance Data Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $991,000. 89.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alliance Data Systems alerts:

NYSE:ADS opened at $103.44 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.44, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.73. Alliance Data Systems Co. has a 52 week low of $99.20 and a 52 week high of $182.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $109.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.63.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The business services provider reported $4.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.08 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Alliance Data Systems had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 42.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.04 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alliance Data Systems Co. will post 20.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. Alliance Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.38%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ADS shares. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Alliance Data Systems in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Argus cut shares of Alliance Data Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Alliance Data Systems in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $111.00 price target on the stock. Cfra dropped their price target on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Alliance Data Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Alliance Data Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.81.

About Alliance Data Systems

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing and loyalty solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: LoyaltyOne, Epsilon, and Card Services. The company offers a portfolio of integrated outsourced marketing solutions, including customer loyalty programs, database marketing services, end-to-end marketing services, analytics and creative services, direct marketing services, and private label and co-brand retail credit card programs.

See Also: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS).

Receive News & Ratings for Alliance Data Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliance Data Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.