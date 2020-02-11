Corient Capital Partners LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Total SA (NYSE:TOT)

Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Total SA (NYSE:TOT) by 24.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,008 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,745 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Total were worth $774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Total by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,464 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Total by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Willingdon Wealth Management increased its position in Total by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management now owns 1,314 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in Total by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,738 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors increased its position in Total by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,941 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. 5.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Total in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Total in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of Total in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.29.

NYSE:TOT opened at $48.87 on Tuesday. Total SA has a fifty-two week low of $47.70 and a fifty-two week high of $58.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.13.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.18. Total had a net margin of 5.62% and a return on equity of 9.94%. The business had revenue of $49.28 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Total SA will post 5.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were issued a $0.606 dividend. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd. Total’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.25%.

In related news, major shareholder S.A. Total sold 319,128 shares of Total stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.71, for a total value of $2,779,604.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 2,152,078 shares of company stock valued at $18,533,004 over the last quarter.

Total Company Profile

TOTAL SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries, and produces oil or gas in approximately 30 countries.

