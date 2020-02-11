Corient Capital Partners LLC Acquires New Shares in Quanta Services Inc (NYSE:PWR)

Corient Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Quanta Services Inc (NYSE:PWR) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 17,811 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $725,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Quanta Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Quanta Services by 60.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,038 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Quanta Services by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,801 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

NYSE PWR opened at $39.36 on Tuesday. Quanta Services Inc has a 52-week low of $32.11 and a 52-week high of $44.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.82. The company has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.47 and a 200-day moving average of $38.89.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This is an increase from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is currently 7.91%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PWR shares. DA Davidson raised shares of Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, December 20th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Quanta Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Quanta Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.25.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States, Canada, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. Its Electric Power Infrastructure Services segment designs, installs, upgrades, repairs, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure, and substation facilities, as well as provides other engineering and technical services; designs, installs, maintains, and repairs commercial and industrial wiring; and operates a postsecondary educational institution.

Further Reading: Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quanta Services Inc (NYSE:PWR).

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.