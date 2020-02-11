Corient Capital Partners LLC Has $736,000 Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 9.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,370 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 9.5% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. PFG Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 9,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. LifePlan Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc now owns 40,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,156,000 after buying an additional 1,475 shares during the period. Mokosak Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. Mokosak Advisory Group LLC now owns 174,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,452,000 after buying an additional 5,412 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 6.4% in the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $903,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VBR opened at $135.79 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $136.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $131.47. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $120.37 and a fifty-two week high of $139.41.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

