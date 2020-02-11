Corient Capital Partners LLC Purchases 970 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 37.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,595 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BABA. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,533,960 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $13,307,578,000 after purchasing an additional 6,830,518 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,465,815 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,251,888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910,506 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,562,142 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,391,830,000 after purchasing an additional 828,521 shares in the last quarter. Genesis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $748,808,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 45.7% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,118,685 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $873,573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292,377 shares in the last quarter. 46.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Vertical Group assumed coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. SunTrust Banks dropped coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Nomura set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Alibaba Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.21.

Shares of NYSE BABA opened at $215.77 on Tuesday. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $147.95 and a fifty-two week high of $231.14. The stock has a market cap of $550.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.90, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $217.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $188.59.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

