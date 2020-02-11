Zacks: Analysts Expect Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $297.70 Million

Analysts expect Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) to post sales of $297.70 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Veeva Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $297.10 million to $298.93 million. Veeva Systems reported sales of $232.32 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Veeva Systems will report full-year sales of $1.09 billion for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.38 billion to $1.40 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Veeva Systems.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $280.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.81 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 29.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS.

VEEV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens restated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Veeva Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Veeva Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $177.12.

VEEV stock opened at $153.43 on Tuesday. Veeva Systems has a 52 week low of $110.23 and a 52 week high of $176.90. The company has a market capitalization of $22.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $145.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.39. The company has a current ratio of 5.40, a quick ratio of 5.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

In related news, CMO Eleni Nitsa Zuppas sold 264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.44, for a total transaction of $37,076.16. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 13,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,917,567.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan Mateo sold 603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.36, for a total transaction of $90,064.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,722 shares in the company, valued at $2,646,957.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 31,900 shares of company stock worth $4,621,630. 14.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Veeva Systems by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,770,784 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,421,833,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231,904 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 846,365 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $119,058,000 after acquiring an additional 224,254 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the third quarter worth about $23,955,000. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $21,915,000. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 1,524.7% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 133,635 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,797,000 after acquiring an additional 125,410 shares during the period. 77.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, data solutions, and master data management solutions; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Veeva Systems (VEEV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.