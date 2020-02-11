Corient Capital Partners LLC Acquires 839 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,363 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 839 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GILD. WealthTrust Axiom LLC lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 80.6% during the fourth quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 51,469 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,344,000 after purchasing an additional 22,970 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 1,331,287 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $86,507,000 after purchasing an additional 8,790 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $359,000. Buckingham Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC now owns 5,780 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares during the period. Finally, BancorpSouth Bank bought a new position in Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,571,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GILD. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co set a $81.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Gilead Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.79.

Shares of NASDAQ GILD opened at $68.99 on Tuesday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.89 and a twelve month high of $71.19. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $87.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.93.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.37). Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 23.99% and a return on equity of 35.49%. The firm had revenue of $5.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. Gilead Sciences’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. This is an increase from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 41.04%.

In other news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.85, for a total value of $1,002,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,143,478.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Olsen Per Wold sold 20,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total value of $1,399,458.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 119,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,250,606. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,132 shares of company stock valued at $3,970,910 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

See Also: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.