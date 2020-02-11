L Brands Inc (NYSE:LB) Shares Sold by Corient Capital Partners LLC

Corient Capital Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of L Brands Inc (NYSE:LB) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,493 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 4,060 shares during the quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in L Brands were worth $752,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of L Brands by 1,767.0% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,755 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,661 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of L Brands by 757.8% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,913 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,690 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of L Brands during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of L Brands by 827.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,469 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 3,987 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of L Brands by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 7,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 632 shares during the period. 71.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of L Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on shares of L Brands from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Barclays upgraded shares of L Brands from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of L Brands from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, MKM Partners dropped their price target on shares of L Brands to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.43.

LB stock opened at $24.14 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.28, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.75. L Brands Inc has a twelve month low of $15.80 and a twelve month high of $29.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.29.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 20th. The specialty retailer reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. L Brands had a negative return on equity of 72.15% and a net margin of 2.80%. The company’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that L Brands Inc will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. L Brands’s payout ratio is currently 42.55%.

About L Brands

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, beauty and personal care products, home fragrance products, and accessories. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International.

