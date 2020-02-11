Credit Acceptance Corp. (NASDAQ:CACC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $340.93 Million

Equities research analysts expect Credit Acceptance Corp. (NASDAQ:CACC) to post sales of $340.93 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Credit Acceptance’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $355.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $322.90 million. Credit Acceptance posted sales of $353.80 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Credit Acceptance will report full-year sales of $1.47 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.39 billion to $1.55 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.65 billion to $1.72 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Credit Acceptance.

Get Credit Acceptance alerts:

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $9.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.85 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $385.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $385.34 million. Credit Acceptance had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 44.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $7.85 EPS.

CACC has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Credit Acceptance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Stephens upgraded Credit Acceptance from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Credit Acceptance to $472.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $390.00 target price on shares of Credit Acceptance in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Credit Acceptance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $444.17.

In other news, insider Charles A. Pearce sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.43, for a total value of $442,430.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Prescott General Partners Llc sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $441.62, for a total value of $4,416,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 140,500 shares of company stock worth $62,772,160. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in shares of Credit Acceptance in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Credit Acceptance in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Smithfield Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Credit Acceptance in the 3rd quarter valued at $96,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in Credit Acceptance during the 3rd quarter worth about $134,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Credit Acceptance by 1,855.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 352 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. 59.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CACC opened at $437.54 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 29.49, a current ratio of 29.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $443.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $450.63. The stock has a market cap of $8.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.84, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.77. Credit Acceptance has a 52-week low of $385.36 and a 52-week high of $509.99.

Credit Acceptance Company Profile

Credit Acceptance Corporation provides financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps various amounts collected from the consumers.

Read More: Asset Allocation

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Credit Acceptance (CACC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Credit Acceptance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Acceptance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.