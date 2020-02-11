Cigna Investments Inc. New Lowers Position in Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV)

Cigna Investments Inc. New cut its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) by 13.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,674 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 1,798 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Southwest Airlines during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,240,000. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ boosted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 15,293 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $826,000 after acquiring an additional 3,250 shares during the period. Buckingham Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC now owns 8,951 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193 shares during the period. BancorpSouth Bank boosted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 14,010 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $757,000 after acquiring an additional 1,555 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 76.5% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 25,432 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after acquiring an additional 11,021 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LUV opened at $57.42 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.67. Southwest Airlines Co has a fifty-two week low of $47.40 and a fifty-two week high of $58.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.62 billion, a PE ratio of 13.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.39.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The airline reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.11). Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 23.31% and a net margin of 10.26%. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.74 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. Southwest Airlines’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines Co will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 3rd. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.86%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on LUV shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Wolfe Research set a $62.00 price objective on Southwest Airlines and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Citigroup started coverage on Southwest Airlines in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.18.

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a total of 750 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 99 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

