Cigna Investments Inc. New Sells 1,302 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Cigna Investments Inc. New trimmed its holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 13.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,302 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $622,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 3rd quarter worth about $439,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 62.8% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 511,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,468,000 after acquiring an additional 197,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DFS opened at $75.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $23.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.08. Discover Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $67.65 and a fifty-two week high of $92.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.31.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 20.94% and a return on equity of 26.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.03 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 9.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 19th. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is presently 19.38%.

DFS has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $84.00 price target on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Monday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered shares of Discover Financial Services from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Discover Financial Services currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.00.

In related news, EVP Wanjiku Juanita Walcott purchased 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $73.95 per share, with a total value of $251,430.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,740,468.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John Greene purchased 3,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $73.84 per share, for a total transaction of $249,357.68. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 27,502 shares in the company, valued at $2,030,747.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 21,777 shares of company stock worth $1,612,588. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

