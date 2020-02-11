Community Bank N.A. Buys Shares of 4,000 Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Community Bank N.A. bought a new stake in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 4,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $560,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFX. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in Equifax by 562.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 359,417 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $50,559,000 after acquiring an additional 305,171 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Equifax by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,634,530 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,032,491,000 after acquiring an additional 146,497 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Equifax by 96.6% in the 4th quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 216,859 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $30,386,000 after acquiring an additional 106,576 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in Equifax in the 3rd quarter valued at about $13,547,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Equifax by 49.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 254,706 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $35,829,000 after acquiring an additional 84,085 shares in the last quarter. 93.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EFX opened at $154.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.84 billion, a PE ratio of 28.50, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.22. Equifax Inc. has a 1 year low of $105.58 and a 1 year high of $157.09.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Equifax in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Equifax in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Equifax in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Equifax from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Argus upgraded Equifax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.27.

In other news, insider Prasanna Dhore sold 6,192 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $866,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Equifax Company Profile

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), International, Workforce Solutions, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage loan origination information; financial marketing; and identity management services.

