Community Bank N.A. Has $629,000 Stock Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Community Bank N.A. trimmed its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,332 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,104 shares during the quarter. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $629,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Electric in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 441.7% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 3,039 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Electric in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. 60.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a report on Sunday, December 8th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of General Electric from to in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of General Electric from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.29.

GE stock opened at $12.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.29. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $7.65 and a fifty-two week high of $13.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.05 billion, a PE ratio of 19.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.13.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. General Electric had a negative net margin of 4.71% and a positive return on equity of 14.13%. The firm had revenue of $26.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. General Electric’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that General Electric will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th. General Electric’s payout ratio is 6.15%.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

