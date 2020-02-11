Cigna Investments Inc. New Has $645,000 Stock Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Cigna Investments Inc. New lessened its holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 12.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,029 shares of the company’s stock after selling 588 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Cummins were worth $645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CMI. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cummins by 5.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,488,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,968,509,000 after acquiring an additional 629,235 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cummins by 0.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,542,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,714,936,000 after acquiring an additional 76,432 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Cummins by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 920,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,710,000 after acquiring an additional 93,507 shares in the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Cummins by 7.7% during the third quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 878,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,573,000 after acquiring an additional 62,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cummins by 8.4% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 753,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,588,000 after acquiring an additional 58,094 shares in the last quarter. 82.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cummins alerts:

NYSE CMI opened at $162.23 on Tuesday. Cummins Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $141.14 and a fifty-two week high of $186.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $171.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $24.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.16.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.14. Cummins had a return on equity of 26.49% and a net margin of 9.59%. The company had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 12.18 EPS for the current year.

Cummins declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, December 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CMI. Cowen began coverage on Cummins in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $173.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Cummins from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $207.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Cummins from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Cummins from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Cummins from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $162.00 to $167.00 in a report on Thursday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.07.

Cummins Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

Recommended Story: Range Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.