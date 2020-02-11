Cigna Investments Inc. New Has $675,000 Holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR)

Cigna Investments Inc. New cut its stake in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) by 10.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 650 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH were worth $675,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Private Ocean LLC boosted its stake in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 1,160.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 78.7% in the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:DLR opened at $126.08 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $122.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH has a one year low of $110.26 and a one year high of $136.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.71 billion, a PE ratio of 18.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.39.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s payout ratio is 65.45%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Argus cut their price target on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $132.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. TheStreet cut shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. William Blair raised shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.31.

In other news, CFO Andrew Power sold 16,087 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.05, for a total value of $1,931,244.35. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,931,244.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $37,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 300 shares in the company, valued at $37,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,887 shares of company stock worth $2,150,184. 0.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of more than 2,300 firms across its secure, network-rich portfolio of data centers located throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Digital Realty's clients include domestic and international companies of all sizes, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare, and consumer products.

