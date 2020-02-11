Community Bank N.A. Boosts Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Community Bank N.A. increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 58,574 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,356 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo comprises approximately 1.4% of Community Bank N.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $8,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in PepsiCo by 221.0% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Cordasco Financial Network increased its position in PepsiCo by 50.0% during the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on PEP. Morgan Stanley lowered PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. BidaskClub raised PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Sunday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.53.

NASDAQ:PEP opened at $145.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $202.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.63, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.87. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $111.88 and a 12-month high of $146.42.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a $0.955 dividend. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 67.49%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

