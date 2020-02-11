Visa Inc (NYSE:V) Shares Purchased by Cohen Capital Management Inc.

Cohen Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,760 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for 1.1% of Cohen Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Cohen Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $5,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of V. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Visa by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 123,791,138 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $21,483,952,000 after purchasing an additional 2,773,330 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Visa by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 96,961 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $16,678,000 after purchasing an additional 3,807 shares during the period. Well Done LLC increased its position in shares of Visa by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 3,880 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. United Capital Management of KS Inc. increased its position in shares of Visa by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 11,004 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Advisors increased its position in shares of Visa by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 20,870 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,650,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on V. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Visa from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Visa from $213.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Raymond James raised their price objective on Visa from $205.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Macquarie began coverage on Visa in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Compass Point began coverage on Visa in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.04.

In other news, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 3,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.52, for a total value of $567,637.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 227,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,567,104.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.72, for a total value of $1,286,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,577,251.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,316 shares of company stock valued at $7,007,434. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Visa stock opened at $205.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $397.88 billion, a PE ratio of 37.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $197.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $183.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Visa Inc has a 12 month low of $140.45 and a 12 month high of $210.13.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.08 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 43.15% and a net margin of 52.60%. Visa’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Visa Inc will post 6.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.06%.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

