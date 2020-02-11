Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Position Reduced by Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC lessened its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 401,190 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 2,643 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises approximately 3.1% of Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $63,268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Atwater Malick LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 69.1% during the 4th quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 531 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.91% of the company’s stock.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total value of $5,250,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,364,074.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total value of $3,231,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 582,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,589,670.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MSFT. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Microsoft from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Microsoft from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on Microsoft from $174.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Microsoft from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.06.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $188.70 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $165.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.86. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $104.26 and a one year high of $185.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 2.80. The company has a market cap of $1,422.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.15.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.41% and a net margin of 33.02%. The business had revenue of $36.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.68 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 19th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.95%.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

