Cigna Investments Inc. New Has $687,000 Stock Position in PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL)

Cigna Investments Inc. New lowered its stake in PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,991 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,877 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in PPL were worth $687,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barnett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in PPL in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its stake in PPL by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in PPL in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. acquired a new position in PPL in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in PPL in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PPL opened at $36.12 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.89. PPL Corp has a 12-month low of $28.55 and a 12-month high of $36.83. The firm has a market cap of $26.04 billion, a PE ratio of 14.68 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

PPL has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of PPL from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of PPL from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of PPL in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of PPL in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of PPL from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.79.

In other PPL news, COO Vincent Sorgi sold 13,696 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.04, for a total transaction of $466,211.84. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 30,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,054,423.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO William H. Spence sold 388,968 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.32, for a total transaction of $13,349,381.76. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

About PPL

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 414,000 electric and 328,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 527,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

