Cigna Investments Inc. New Decreases Position in IDACORP Inc (NYSE:IDA)

Cigna Investments Inc. New trimmed its position in shares of IDACORP Inc (NYSE:IDA) by 58.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,615 shares of the coal producer’s stock after selling 7,780 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in IDACORP were worth $630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in IDACORP by 10,737.0% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 833,038 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $7,801,000 after purchasing an additional 825,351 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in IDACORP by 2.2% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 157,565 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $17,753,000 after purchasing an additional 3,385 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in IDACORP by 53.3% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 115,275 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $12,988,000 after purchasing an additional 40,091 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in IDACORP by 0.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 80,194 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $9,035,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in IDACORP during the fourth quarter worth $278,000. Institutional investors own 76.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IDA opened at $110.28 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. IDACORP Inc has a 52-week low of $95.93 and a 52-week high of $114.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.61. The company has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.16, a P/E/G ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 0.18.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th will be given a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 4th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.69%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America upgraded IDACORP from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Williams Capital upgraded IDACORP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. IDACORP currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.67.

About IDACORP

IDACORP, Inc, through its subsidiary, Idaho Power Company, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydroelectric generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; 3 natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in 3 coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming, Nevada, and Oregon.

