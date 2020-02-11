Cigna Investments Inc. New Lowers Position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Cigna Investments Inc. New cut its holdings in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 10.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,344 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 286 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Cintas were worth $654,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cintas during the 3rd quarter worth $1,050,000. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cintas during the 4th quarter worth $252,000. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Cintas during the 4th quarter worth $207,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Cintas during the 3rd quarter worth $610,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cintas by 84.9% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,530 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,627,000 after purchasing an additional 6,213 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cintas stock opened at $292.62 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $279.02 and a 200 day moving average of $265.78. Cintas Co. has a 12 month low of $191.91 and a 12 month high of $294.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 17th. The business services provider reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 30.04% and a net margin of 12.99%. Cintas’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.76 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Cintas declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to buy up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Cintas from $275.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Bank of America upgraded Cintas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Cintas from $283.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Cintas in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Cintas in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $308.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cintas has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $274.18.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms directly.

