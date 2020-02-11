DTE Energy Co (NYSE:DTE) Stock Position Decreased by Cigna Investments Inc. New

Cigna Investments Inc. New cut its stake in shares of DTE Energy Co (NYSE:DTE) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,004 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 345 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of DTE Energy during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of DTE Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Mechanics Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in shares of DTE Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 567.6% during the 4th quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 247 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in shares of DTE Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. 70.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DTE Energy stock opened at $133.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $25.68 billion, a PE ratio of 21.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. DTE Energy Co has a 12 month low of $118.17 and a 12 month high of $135.51.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 9.23%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. Analysts expect that DTE Energy Co will post 6.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.013 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $4.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 64.29%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DTE. Wells Fargo & Co set a $145.00 price objective on DTE Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Bank of America raised DTE Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. UBS Group raised DTE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $141.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Monday, December 16th. KeyCorp raised their target price on DTE Energy from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Mizuho set a $134.00 target price on DTE Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.50.

DTE Energy Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

