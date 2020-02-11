Cigna Investments Inc. New Lowers Position in Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB)

Cigna Investments Inc. New cut its holdings in shares of Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 32,214 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,938 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WMB. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 83.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,180 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WMB. TD Securities lowered their price target on Williams Companies from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 6th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Williams Companies from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price (down from $30.00) on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Monday, November 25th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Williams Companies from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Williams Companies in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.73.

Shares of Williams Companies stock opened at $21.43 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.80 and a 200 day moving average of $23.31. Williams Companies Inc has a 12 month low of $20.58 and a 12 month high of $29.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 164.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.47%. This is a boost from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 192.41%.

Williams Companies Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. The company's Northeast G&P segment engages in the natural gas gathering, compression, and processing business, as well as natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation business in the Marcellus and Utica Shale regions in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, New York, and Ohio.

