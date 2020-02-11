Cigna Investments Inc. New Decreases Stake in Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH)

Cigna Investments Inc. New cut its holdings in Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) by 9.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 367 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PH. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 34.4% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the third quarter worth $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

In other news, VP Andrew M. Weeks sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.38, for a total value of $751,425.00. Also, VP William R. Bowman sold 1,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.83, for a total value of $397,612.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,382,872.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 6,429 shares of company stock valued at $1,304,440. Insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

PH has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine raised Parker-Hannifin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus raised Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $199.00 to $229.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Wolfe Research set a $189.00 price objective on Parker-Hannifin and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised Parker-Hannifin from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $211.27.

Shares of PH stock opened at $207.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $204.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $188.25. The stock has a market cap of $26.68 billion, a PE ratio of 19.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.55. Parker-Hannifin Corp has a 1 year low of $152.18 and a 1 year high of $212.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.27. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 25.18% and a net margin of 9.63%. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Corp will post 10.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.70%.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment provides static and dynamic sealing devices; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of industrial and mobile machinery and equipment; and critical flow components for process instrumentation, healthcare, and ultra-high-purity applications, as well as components for use in refrigeration and air conditioning systems, and in fluid control applications for processing, fuel dispensing, beverage dispensing, and mobile emissions.

Featured Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH).

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.