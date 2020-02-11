Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP) Shares Acquired by Cigna Investments Inc. New

Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its stake in shares of Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,484 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Shopify were worth $693,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Shopify by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 553,078 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $219,980,000 after purchasing an additional 67,141 shares during the period. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Shopify by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 472,684 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $147,317,000 after purchasing an additional 95,997 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in shares of Shopify by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 204,150 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $71,293,000 after purchasing an additional 57,838 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Shopify by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 173,505 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $54,075,000 after purchasing an additional 3,522 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Shopify by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 155,047 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $61,644,000 after purchasing an additional 24,176 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SHOP stock opened at $491.69 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $441.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $365.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 11.21 and a quick ratio of 11.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -435.12 and a beta of 1.18. Shopify Inc has a 12-month low of $160.63 and a 12-month high of $495.00.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Shopify in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $420.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital increased their price target on Shopify from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $481.00 price target on shares of Shopify in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $420.00 price objective on shares of Shopify in a report on Sunday, January 26th. Finally, CIBC reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $525.00 price objective on shares of Shopify in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $370.14.

About Shopify

Shopify Inc provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, ship orders, build customer relationships, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

