Cigna Investments Inc. New Purchases 579 Shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its position in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,032 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SU. Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 295.6% during the fourth quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 807 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Suncor Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in Suncor Energy by 39.4% in the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,158 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Suncor Energy by 19.9% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,963 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Suncor Energy by 19.4% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,081 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. 65.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SU has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Raymond James set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Suncor Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Suncor Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.14.

Shares of SU stock opened at $29.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $44.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.94. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.28 and a 52 week high of $34.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.90.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This is a positive change from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.77%. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is currently 59.43%.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally; transports and refines crude oil; markets petroleum and petrochemical products primarily in Canada.

