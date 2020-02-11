Cigna Investments Inc. New Has $717,000 Stake in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Cigna Investments Inc. New trimmed its holdings in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 9.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 940 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Edison International were worth $717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EIX. Boston Partners increased its position in Edison International by 51.2% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,020,853 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $528,977,000 after buying an additional 2,376,347 shares during the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new position in Edison International during the third quarter worth $175,352,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Edison International by 5.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,002,843 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,976,858,000 after buying an additional 1,411,050 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in Edison International by 48.8% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,727,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $281,130,000 after buying an additional 1,222,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Edison International by 78.6% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,194,060 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $165,476,000 after buying an additional 965,851 shares during the last quarter. 87.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Edison International alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on EIX shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Edison International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Edison International from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Edison International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Edison International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Bank of America set a $73.00 price target on Edison International and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Edison International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.90.

Shares of NYSE:EIX opened at $78.20 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $27.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $76.12 and its 200-day moving average is $72.61. Edison International has a 52-week low of $57.53 and a 52-week high of $78.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.78.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a $0.6375 dividend. This is an increase from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.45%.

Edison International Profile

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through hydroelectric, diesel/liquid petroleum gas, natural gas, nuclear, and photovoltaic sources. The company supplies electricity primarily to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, and other customers, as well as public authorities through transmission and distribution networks.

Further Reading: FinTech

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edison International (NYSE:EIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Edison International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edison International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.