Cigna Investments Inc. New Sells 1,302 Shares of State Street Corp (NYSE:STT)

Cigna Investments Inc. New decreased its position in shares of State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) by 11.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,646 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,302 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in State Street were worth $729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in State Street during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in State Street during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in State Street during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $589,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in State Street by 69.7% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,012 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $871,000 after buying an additional 4,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Excalibur Management Corp purchased a new stake in State Street during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Institutional investors own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

STT stock opened at $79.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $79.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.23. State Street Corp has a fifty-two week low of $48.62 and a fifty-two week high of $85.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $28.78 billion, a PE ratio of 13.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.56.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The asset manager reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.28. State Street had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 11.79%. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.68 earnings per share. State Street’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that State Street Corp will post 6.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.71%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on STT. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of State Street from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of State Street in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of State Street from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Wolfe Research raised shares of State Street from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of State Street from $67.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. State Street presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.53.

In other State Street news, EVP Jeffrey N. Carp sold 25,000 shares of State Street stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.62, for a total transaction of $1,815,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joerg Ambrosius sold 2,500 shares of State Street stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total transaction of $187,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,100,222.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 32,278 shares of company stock valued at $2,358,158. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

State Street Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

