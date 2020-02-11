Cigna Investments Inc. New Trims Holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Cigna Investments Inc. New trimmed its position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 11.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,169 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,872 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 44.2% during the 4th quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 103,382 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,046,000 after buying an additional 31,676 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,058,000. Dfpg Investments LLC grew its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 9,709 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 587,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,345,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 113.2% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,102 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. 86.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Delta Air Lines news, Director Michael P. Huerta bought 1,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $57.38 per share, with a total value of $58,814.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 9,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $563,758.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO W Gilbert West sold 8,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.18, for a total transaction of $514,866.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 57,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,422,616.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

DAL stock opened at $57.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $58.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.59. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.22 and a fifty-two week high of $63.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $37.46 billion, a PE ratio of 7.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.11.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The transportation company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.30. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 33.28%. The firm had revenue of $11.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. Delta Air Lines’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 7.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th will be issued a $0.4025 dividend. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 19th. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.02%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Delta Air Lines from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Argus raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.94.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

