Cigna Investments Inc. New Cuts Stake in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Cigna Investments Inc. New reduced its stake in shares of FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 12.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,329 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 325 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in FleetCor Technologies were worth $734,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FleetCor Technologies in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FleetCor Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 50.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 110 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of FleetCor Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 5,000.0% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 153 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 93.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Garnsey Colette purchased 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $40.66 per share, for a total transaction of $50,825.00. 5.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FLT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of FleetCor Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of FleetCor Technologies from $322.00 to $358.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of FleetCor Technologies from $316.00 to $317.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of FleetCor Technologies in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $335.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $335.00 target price on shares of FleetCor Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $304.33.

Shares of FLT opened at $313.68 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $26.62 billion, a PE ratio of 27.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $303.89 and a 200 day moving average of $296.41. FleetCor Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $216.86 and a 52-week high of $329.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

FleetCor Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $698.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $705.49 million. FleetCor Technologies had a return on equity of 27.07% and a net margin of 33.79%. FleetCor Technologies’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.78 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that FleetCor Technologies, Inc. will post 12.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FleetCor Technologies Company Profile

FleetCor Technologies, Inc provides commercial payment solutions in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers fuel payment solutions to businesses and government entities that operate vehicle fleets, as well as to oil and leasing companies, and fuel marketers. Its fuel payment products are in the form of plastic cards, electronic RFID tags, and paper vouchers to purchase fuel, oil, vehicle maintenance supplies and services, and building supplies.

