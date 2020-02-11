Cigna Investments Inc. New Sells 488 Shares of AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB)

Cigna Investments Inc. New trimmed its holdings in AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB) by 11.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,669 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 488 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,102,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,271,615,000 after acquiring an additional 82,949 shares during the period. Surevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Surevest Inc. now owns 11,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,488,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 167.1% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the period. Finally, Summit X LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 10,199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,200,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AVB opened at $221.75 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $30.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.47, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $213.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $212.53. AvalonBay Communities Inc has a one year low of $191.42 and a one year high of $222.87.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.40 by ($1.20). The company had revenue of $593.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $593.59 million. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 35.42% and a return on equity of 7.26%. AvalonBay Communities’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.31 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that AvalonBay Communities Inc will post 9.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $1.59 dividend. This is an increase from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.10%.

In other AvalonBay Communities news, CEO Timothy J. Naughton sold 26,634 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.60, for a total value of $5,689,022.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Sean J. Breslin sold 777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.51, for a total transaction of $165,897.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AVB. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $234.00 to $248.00 in a report on Thursday, January 16th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $218.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Evercore ISI raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $218.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a report on Friday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $244.00 price target for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $226.69.

As of March 31, 2019, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 85,313 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 19 communities were under development and nine communities were under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas primarily in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and the Northern and Southern California regions of the United States.

