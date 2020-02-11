Cigna Investments Inc. New Has $825,000 Stake in T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW)

Cigna Investments Inc. New trimmed its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) by 11.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,178 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 787 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 32.1% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 228,023 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,960,000 after buying an additional 55,447 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 5.2% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 128,488 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $14,680,000 after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares during the period. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 88.2% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 54,422 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,218,000 after acquiring an additional 25,505 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 9.8% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 792,446 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $90,537,000 after acquiring an additional 70,851 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 10.4% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,390 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares during the period. 70.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ TROW opened at $138.48 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 3.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.78. T. Rowe Price Group Inc has a twelve month low of $92.44 and a twelve month high of $139.47. The stock has a market cap of $32.30 billion, a PE ratio of 15.90, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.01.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The asset manager reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.08. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 37.69% and a return on equity of 29.45%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group Inc will post 8.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Christopher D. Alderson sold 56,998 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.51, for a total value of $7,837,794.98. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 400,508 shares in the company, valued at $55,073,855.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.38, for a total transaction of $98,704.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,388,518.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 73,700 shares of company stock valued at $9,899,514. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TROW. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $136.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.55.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

