Cigna Investments Inc. New Has $729,000 Stock Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Cigna Investments Inc. New lowered its stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 9.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,506 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 881 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Paychex were worth $729,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PAYX. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Paychex in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Quantum Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Paychex during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paychex during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Paychex by 91.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 330 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paychex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Paychex alerts:

In other news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 50,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.74, for a total transaction of $4,294,545.12. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 70,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,003,772.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Laurie L. Zaucha sold 19,579 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.72, for a total transaction of $1,756,627.88. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 48,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,314,275.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 87,823 shares of company stock valued at $7,609,568. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Paychex stock opened at $88.49 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $86.67 and a 200-day moving average of $84.36. Paychex, Inc. has a 1-year low of $73.86 and a 1-year high of $89.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $31.67 billion, a PE ratio of 29.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.88.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. Paychex had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 41.21%. The company had revenue of $990.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $988.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.32%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PAYX. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Paychex from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Paychex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Paychex from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of Paychex in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.50.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Featured Story: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX).

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.