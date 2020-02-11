Cigna Investments Inc. New Sells 222 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN)

Cigna Investments Inc. New lessened its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,192 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 222 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $741,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of REGN. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2,100.0% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 66 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Bridger Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3,433.3% during the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. 66.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

REGN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $411.00 to $410.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. BidaskClub raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $344.00 to $358.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from to and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $392.42.

In other news, EVP Andrew J. Murphy sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.91, for a total transaction of $2,727,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,687,893.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman P Roy Vagelos sold 22,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.83, for a total transaction of $8,058,470.67. In the last three months, insiders sold 104,679 shares of company stock valued at $38,681,248. 11.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:REGN opened at $386.21 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $41.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.92, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $368.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $329.01. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc has a one year low of $271.37 and a one year high of $442.00.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $7.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.03 by $1.47. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 26.91% and a return on equity of 24.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.84 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 22.34 EPS for the current year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, November 5th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the biopharmaceutical company to reacquire up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

