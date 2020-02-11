Cigna Investments Inc. New Reduces Stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH)

Cigna Investments Inc. New lowered its holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH) by 10.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,423 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 623 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 772.4% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Bridger Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

ZBH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $161.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. JMP Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $179.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Zimmer Biomet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Zimmer Biomet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.60.

Shares of ZBH stock opened at $158.22 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $150.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.27. Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $111.17 and a twelve month high of $159.79. The company has a market capitalization of $32.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.03. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 14.18%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc will post 8.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.20%.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

Featured Story: Stocks at 52 Week High

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.