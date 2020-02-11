Cigna Investments Inc. New Has $781,000 Stock Holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Cigna Investments Inc. New cut its position in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 10.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,859 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 898 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $781,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amphenol by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,903,031 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,197,317,000 after purchasing an additional 456,490 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Amphenol by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,125,357 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,269,863,000 after purchasing an additional 416,897 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Amphenol by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,358,455 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $903,091,000 after purchasing an additional 399,399 shares during the last quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt increased its stake in shares of Amphenol by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 4,605,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $444,382,000 after purchasing an additional 270,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. increased its stake in shares of Amphenol by 74.1% during the 3rd quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 4,309,468 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $415,864,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833,990 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Amphenol alerts:

In other Amphenol news, VP David M. Silverman sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.98, for a total transaction of $926,820.00. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on APH. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Amphenol from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Cross Research lowered shares of Amphenol from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.48.

Shares of APH opened at $103.36 on Tuesday. Amphenol Co. has a 52 week low of $83.78 and a 52 week high of $110.24. The firm has a market cap of $30.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 27.42%. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. Amphenol’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Amphenol’s payout ratio is presently 26.74%.

Amphenol Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

Further Reading: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH).

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.