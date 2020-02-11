Cigna Investments Inc. New Sells 1,160 Shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Cigna Investments Inc. New decreased its position in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 11.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,160 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Equity Residential during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $937,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Equity Residential by 58.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 39,696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,424,000 after buying an additional 14,638 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Equity Residential by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 618,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,318,000 after buying an additional 2,151 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH purchased a new stake in Equity Residential during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Equity Residential during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Institutional investors own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on EQR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Equity Residential from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Raymond James lowered shares of Equity Residential from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Equity Residential from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 2nd. SunTrust Banks set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Equity Residential and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a report on Friday, November 8th. They set a “sell” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Equity Residential currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.16.

In related news, COO Michael L. Manelis sold 4,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.16, for a total value of $372,609.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Samuel Zell sold 81,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.54, for a total transaction of $6,873,102.00. Over the last three months, insiders sold 93,436 shares of company stock valued at $7,893,578. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EQR stock opened at $84.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $82.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.80. Equity Residential has a fifty-two week low of $71.87 and a fifty-two week high of $89.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $31.27 billion, a PE ratio of 24.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.45.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.12). Equity Residential had a net margin of 35.93% and a return on equity of 9.36%. The business had revenue of $683.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.87 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Equity Residential will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

Equity Residential Company Profile

Equity Residential is an S&P 500 company focused on the acquisition, development and management of rental apartment properties located in urban and high-density suburban markets where today's renters want to live, work and play. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 307 properties consisting of 79,482 apartment units, primarily located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

