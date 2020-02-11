Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Shares Sold by Cigna Investments Inc. New

Cigna Investments Inc. New lessened its holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 21.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,978 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 2,215 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Yum! Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Atwater Malick LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Savior LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. 75.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, President David W. Gibbs sold 1,530 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.43, for a total value of $153,657.90. Following the transaction, the president now owns 43,266 shares in the company, valued at $4,345,204.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President David W. Gibbs sold 1,521 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.63, for a total value of $150,016.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 43,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,268,607.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on YUM shares. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on Yum! Brands from $107.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “average” rating and set a $108.00 target price on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Friday. Argus downgraded Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Yum! Brands from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Yum! Brands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.22.

Shares of NYSE:YUM opened at $102.87 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $30.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.43. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.02 and a 52 week high of $119.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.62.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The restaurant operator reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 23.12% and a negative return on equity of 13.90%. Yum! Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Yum! Brands declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 21st that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the restaurant operator to reacquire up to 6.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. This is an increase from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is currently 47.32%.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

